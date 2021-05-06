Call for Kildare participants for 100km challenge to raise funds for Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind

The Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind (IGDB) has had a roaring start to its 100k Challenge with €86,000 raised nationwide so far.

“Thank you to everyone who has shared information and encouraged people to sign up and please do keep it going,” said a spokesperson for the IGDB.

“We are asking you to take on the challenge of walking, running or cycling at 100km throughout the month of May to help us change lives of people who are vision impaired and the families of children with autism.

“We are recommending 100km during the month of May but you may choose a higher figure, or a much lower figure may represent a significant challenge for you.

“You could even join a virtual team with family or friends. Whatever distance you choose, if you challenge yourself, you will be helping to change lives.”

Anyone who raises over €50 for #100k4GDD on Raisely will be entered into a draw for a range of prizes including hotel breaks.

Brand ambassador and former Irish socer player Roy Keane says: “Having spoken to so many guide and assistance dogs owners over the years it is amazing to see what the dogs do — the impact they have on individuals and their families.

“These dogs are giving people back their lives. I would encourage everyone to do the #100K4GDD Challenge — I’ll be doing it here in Manchester!”.

Meanwhile, following the national call for voting for the Permanent TSB Community Fund, and a record 150,000 votes cast from communities across the country, the votes have been tallied and IGDB has been selected to become one of Permanent tsb Community Fund Partners for 2021.

This equates to about €50,000 for the charity.

If you would like to take on the 100km challenge, log on to www.guide-dog-day -2021.raisely.com/ to find out how you can support this fundraiser.

If you would like to assist the IGDB without taking part in the challenge you can text ‘Woof’ to 50300 to donate €4, donate online at www.guidedogs.ie, donate by credit card by phoning 1850 506 300 or make an electronic transfer at www.guidedogs.ie. Cheques can also be posted to Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, National Headquarters and Training Centre, Model Farm Road, Cork, T12 WT4A.

Like all charities, their fundraising efforts have been hindered by the pandemic. The fundraising and awareness day for the IGDB is tomorrow, Friday May 7.