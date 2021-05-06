Kildare Gardaí investigate theft of catalytic converter from car

Kildare Gardaí are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter in the Leixlip area last Friday.

Last month, Gardaí attached to the Dublin Metropolitan Region Divisional Crime Task Force seized 300 catalytic converters during a search operation in St Margaret's, Co Dublin under warrant.

A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle in Leixlip at approximately 11am on Friday, 30th April.

"No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing."

Last month's search was assisted by personnel from Ballymun Garda station, Fingal County Council and a Customs and Revenue Officer and dog handler.

During the course of the search operation, Gardaí seized 300 catalytic convertors weighing a total of 1275kg with an estimated value of €150,000. All items seized are subject to a technical examination.

While Gardaí were conducting the search operation, a vehicle entered the premises which had no tax or insurance and was subsequently seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.

Investigations are ongoing.