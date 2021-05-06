PHOTOS: CAB Midlands raid of designer watches, drugs and cash

Two arrests and seizures of designer watches, drugs and cash have been made in the Midlands today by the Criminal Assets Bureau.

CAB have conducted a Search Operation in the Midlands on Thursday 6th May 2021 as part of ongoing investigations.

Two residential addresses and a property under construction in the Midlands were searched during the course of the operation by Bureau Officers supported by personnel from Tullamore and Portlaoise Detective Units, Eastern Regional Armed Support Unit (ASU), Customs Dog Unit and local Dog Wardens.

In the course of the searches investigators seized €80,000 in cash, cocaine with an estimated street value of €210,000 along with a quantity of cannabis worth €10,000, and financial documentation. The drugs will be forwarded to FSI for analysis.

Other property seized included 12 x high value branded watches : Hublot, Rado, Audemars Piguet, Rolex and Patek Philipe, Designer goods including: Celine and Jimmy Choo brands, A 2Gs Saddle. IMAGES BELOW:



A man (30s) and woman (40s) were arrested and are currently detained under Section 2 of the of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Garda Stations in the Midlands.

This morning’s operation was conducted as part of an on-going Criminal Assets Bureau investigation into property and assets funded with the proceeds of crime. The assets identified include property which were accumulated by an East European criminal group involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in this jurisdiction.