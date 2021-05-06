Ireland's weather forecast for the weekend

The weekend looks set to bring milder but more unsettled weather with spells of rain and windy conditions.

Tomorrow, Friday May 7 will be a cool bright day with good sunny spells according to Met Eireann,

It will stay mostly dry with just a chance of an odd isolated shower with highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

"Friday night will be wet and windy. Rain will spread from the southwest overnight, reaching the northeast at around dawn. Rain will be heavy at times, particularly along the southern coast. Fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds will reach gale force on coasts in the southwest and west. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees," it said.

Saturday is expected to be wet and blustery, with rain clearing to sunshine and showers from the southwest during the morning. The rain will clear the north coast in the afternoon. Fresh to strong and gusty southeast winds will veer southwesterly and moderate somewhat as the rain clears. A much milder day than of recent with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, mildest in Leinster.

Showers will become more frequent and widespread as southerly winds freshen again overnight. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

"Sunday will be windy with widespread heavy showers and limited bright intervals. Hail showers are possible, with the risk of thunderstorms. Showers will likely be heaviest in the western half of the country. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees. Fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds will moderate later in the afternoon and evening but remain breezy in parts overnight. Showers will continue on Sunday night mixed with clear spells," said the national weather forecaster.