Forty claims of rape and sexual assault, Naas court hears

A facing multiple allegations of sexual assault and rape appeared at Naas District Court on May 5.

Det Gda Christine Brady told the court that she served a book of evidence on the defendant and Sgt Jim Kelly requested that the man, aged in his early 70s, be sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

The court heard that the man faces a total of 40 allegations between 1975 and 1979.

The court heard that the incidents occurred when the defendant was a child and they took place in the family home.

The court also heard that the defendant is the child’s uncle and the defendant would allegedly visit his brother and sister in law to babysit and also to wash because he lived in a rural area.

The child was aged between 8 and 11 at the time of some of the alleged offences.

Judge Desmond Zaidan imposed reporting restrictions in the case.