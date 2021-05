Tyson is missing from his home In Kilmalum, Blessington, Co Wicklow since between 4am - 9.am Monday morning 3rd May 2021

He is microchipped and very friendly, a very much loved Family pet.

He is 4 Years old. He was wearing a Cream / Beige Collar.

He is neutered and no good for breeding.

The owners said: "Reward Offered for his safe return home. No questions asked we just want him home."