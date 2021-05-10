Cocaine and cannabis seized by local gardaí in Kildare town
The drugs seized by Kildare Gardaí
Gardaí in Kildare town seized a large quantity of drugs and arrested a one man in a planned operation in the town on Saturday morning.
Approximately €50,000 worth of cocaine and €3,500 worth of cannabis were discovered during a search.
One man was arrested and is currently detained at Kildare Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
