Maynooth residents to get water and sewerage connections

Residents at Mullen Park, Maynooth, will have long awaited long awaited water and sewerage connections done on Wednesday and Thursday.

Dep Reada Cronin said she is relieved and delighted for the buyers who have been haemorrhaging money while they waited for the water connection so they could move into their homes.

The Sinn Féin TD for Kildare North said she has been working on the issue for several months on behalf of her constituents. Mullen Park hit the headlines last week as the development where an investment company bought up multiple properties.

Read more County Kildare news

She says she is delighted for the lucky homebuyers who managed to buy accommodation there and "beat the cuckoo funds to their nests." Mullen Park hit the headlines last week as the development where an investment company bought up multiple properties.

“I’m delighted for the buyers who have been to hell and back about the water connection. They’ve been haemorrhaging money on rents, mortgages and storage. From all the dealings I have had with them, I can say there is a lovely community of buyers in Mullen Park and I wish them, and their families, every luck, health and happiness in their new homes."