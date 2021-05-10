LATEST: Met Eireann issues Thunderstorm Warning for Kildare with immediate effect

A Status Yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for this afternoon and evening for 13 counties in Leinster, Ulster and Munster.

The alert is in place for Kildare, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan and Tipperary.

The Warning was only issued before 2pm today and it came into effect immediately which is unusual as at least 24 hours notice advance notice is normally given by forecasters.

Met Éireann said that thundery showers this afternoon and evening, with hail and heavy downpours, will bring a risk of spot flooding.

The warning is in place until 8pm.