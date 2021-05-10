COVID-19 LATEST: 30 new cases in Kildare

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of no additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 4,921 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 9th May, the HPSC has been notified of 381 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 253,189* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

192 are men / 188 are women

77% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

188 in Dublin, 39 in Donegal, 30 in Kildare, 13 in Limerick, 13 in Cork, 13 in Tipperary, 13 in Westmeath and the remaining 72 cases are spread across 15 other counties***.



As of 8am today, 124 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.