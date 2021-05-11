New Skinworks Aesthetics clinic in Newbridge offering chance to win free Skinworks Platinum Facial worth €450

Skinworks Aesthetics is a brand new clinic established in Newbridge which specialises in the areas of Restoring, Rejuvenating and Redefining all areas of facial aesthetics with a strong emphasis on maintaining and promoting good glowing skin.

Treatments for both Men and Women include Dermal Fillers to enhance or restore volume to lips, cheeks, chins or deep lines and Skin Boosters for that hydrating boost and glow

Also available is Microneedling / PRP for dark circles and restoring perfect complexions.

Highly-trained Medics also offer Profhilo for supreme hydration and the ultimate treatment.

Make an appointment for a skin consultation to address all your skin concerns.

To celebrate the opening, Skinworks Aesthetics want to give one lucky winner the chance to win a Skinworks Platinum Facial worth €450.

This includes a dermal filler and skin booster treatment.

Simply follow and share our Instagram page: skinworks.aesthetics and message to say why you deserve this prize.

The Winner will be announced on May 20. The prize is redeemable by May 29.

Contact:

Visit the website to see all treatments: www.skinworksaesthetics.www.skinworksaesthetics.ieie or by appointment at the Courtyard Shopping Centre, Block C, Suite F, Newbridge, Co. Kildare

Telephone 087 263 9970 / 087 4414337 or email skinworksaes@gmail.com.