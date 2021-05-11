Caragh Nurseries is hiring for several positions

The busy Caragh Nurseries in Co Kildare is looking to recruit for a number of positions.

Production Lead

An experienced plants person required for Commercial Nursery Production to ensure the quality of both the potted production on the nursery and the ongoing management of the crops.

Must have worked in a related environment either within a nursery or similar.

The ability to plan the schedule for production and report weakness in crops and resolve any underlying issues, ensure that the ongoing production is in line with the demand for crops, both new and existing.

A rewarding full time role within a busy nursery, 40 hours per week.



Landscaping/Planting Crew Members

Two New Members of our Landscaping Team working from our base in Caragh, Co. Kildare but carrying out work throughout the country.

Our Nursery grows trees, hedging and plants over a 50 acre nursery and we are currently looking for the following to assist as part of our Planting and Landscaping Teams.

One Foreman/Team Leader with experience of landscape or construction.

One team member, experience not necessary but a love of the outdoors and not afraid of more physical work. We are looking for enthusiasm and keenness with the ability to work as part of a great team but also be able to use their own initiative too.

Part-time, evening Picker and Loader. When the Nursery is closed is the best time to prepare for the following day and we are looking for part time evening workers to do this. Picking Plants from existing orders and loading them ready for the following day. Preferably between 6 - 9pm but this can be flexible. Some of the trees we load are larger so must be able to carry out some physical work.

Weekend Driver

We are looking for a part time weekend driver to deliver Trees and Plants to our customers throughout the country. Saturday and/or Sunday full days.

As previously some of our Trees are larger so must be able to carry out some Physical work in unloading them.

Full clean driving license and over 25 years for Insurance purposes.

Our Points of Contact with Our Customers is Important to us and reflects us as a business so a cheerful disposition and helpful manner is important.

For more information and to discuss further please contact Ian on 087 2497908 or email ian@caraghnurseries.ie

Where Great Gardens Begin

Caragh Nurseries, Caragh, Naas, Co. Kildare +353 (0)45 879 I 70 - info@caraghnurseries.ie www.caraghnurseries.ie

