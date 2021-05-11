BREAKING: Man tried to ignite petrol he sprayed on himself and gardaí at Newbridge station

Gardaí have arrested a man following an incident of criminal damage and assault which occurred in Newbridge garda station last night.

At approximately 9pm yesterday evening, a man entered the public office of the station.

He then began to spray a liquid, believed to be petrol, from a container on the environs and onto himself and garda.

The man was restrained the man by gardaí as he attempted to light the liquid.

No physical injuries were reported.

The man, aged in his 20s was arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act1 984.

According to the gardaí the male remains detained under the provisions of section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984, but is currently at hospital receiving medical assessment.