A sad but colourful occasion as neighbours and friends dressed in bright colours to bid final farewell to popular Carbury woman

Gardaí are continuing an investigation into all circumstances surrounding the tragic death of a local woman in Carbury.

Bridget Dempsey, who was aged in her 40s, of Ballyhagen, died after a collision near her home involving a car on Wednesday evening last at about 6.45pm.

Bridget was a daughter of the late Ann and sister of the late Derrick. She is deeply regretted by her loving father Paul and sadly missed by brothers Paul, Ray and Robert, sister Anne and sisters-in-law Caroline, Tina, Caroline and Shauna.

Bridget is also being mourned by her nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A family funeral took place on Sunday in the Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Locals gathered to line the route from the Dempsey house to the church while adhering to social distancing and Government guidelines.

The family requested that bright colours be worn to celebrate Bridget’s life.

Many people paid tribute to Bridget on an online forum on Rip.ie.

The Dempsey family thanked everybody for their support at this difficult and sad time.

Gardaí said that officers and emergency services attended the scene and said that Bridget was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Bridget’s body was removed to Naas General Hospital.



Appeal

Gardaí appealed to anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 6667800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.