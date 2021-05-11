Rathcoffey National School submits plans to Kildare Co Council to build a storage shed

Rathcoffey National School has submitted an application to Kildare County Council for the development of a new detached single storey storage shed.

St Mochuo’s National School in Rathcoffey is a co-educational school which caters for over 200 pupils.

The school was built in 1930 with extensions in 1950, 1997 and a further separate extension comprising four classrooms in 2013.

The school has won Cumann na mBunscol School of the Year for participation in sports in 2001, 2009 and 2019.

It also has a very active in the Green Schools Programme and has achieved several Green Flags to date for conservation of energy, conservation of water, waste management and transport and biodiversity.