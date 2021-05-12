Biker stopped after his details were checked on new Garda smartphone App

Naas Roads Policing Unit detected a motorist travelling at 166km on the M9.

The driver failed roadside breath test for alcohol and oral fluid test for cocaine.

Motorist arrested and court appearance to follow.

Meanwhile Laois Roads Policing were on patrol on the M8 when they stopped a motorcycle.

Using the Mobility App, it was found that the driver was disqualified and untaxed for 1,166 days.

The driver was arrested and court proceedings will follow.