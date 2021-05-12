BREAKING: Thunderstorm weather warning for Kildare

A Status Yellow Weather Warning for a Thunderstorm has been issued for Kildare for the second time in three days.

The alert is in place for all counties of Leinster and Munster as well as Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan.

A similar Status Yellow Warning was issued on Monday ahead of torrential downpours for the afternoon and evening.

Forecasters predict scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, with a risk of hail and localised spot flooding.

The Yellow Warning, which was issued at 10am, is valid from 1pm until 10pm.