JOBS: Popular Kildare hotel is hiring for several positions

Senan Hogan

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

JOBS ALERT: Production Operatives roles in Carrickmacross

The Court Yard Hotel in Leixlip is currently recruiting for several positions which are both flexible part-time and full-time. 

Assistant Operations Manager  - Full Time

Hotel Duty Manager - Full Time

Accommodation Supervisor - Full Time

Accommodation Staff - Both Full Time & Part Time

Security - Both Full Time & Part Time

Kitchen Porters - Both Full Time & Part Time

Bar Servers - Both Full Time & Part Time

Receptionist - Full Time

Restaurant Server - Full Time


To apply, please email your CV to hr@courtyard.ie

Main St, Leixlip, Co. Kildare, W23, E9TI Tel : +353 1 629 5100.