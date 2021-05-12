Expanding company hiring for vacancies in Kildare operations
WE ARE HIRING!
Due to continued expansion, we are looking for talented individuals to join our growing team.
Please see below a selection of the current opportunities we have available:
• General Operative - Kildare
• EHS Specialist - Kildare
• Warehouse Operative - Dublin 15
• Customer Support Administrator - Dublin 15
For more information on these roles, please apply through our careers page on our website, www.cec.ie or email hr@cec.ie.
Controlled Environments Company
Riverside Commercial Estate,
Galway, Ireland.
Tel: + 353 (0) 91 756 400
Email: sales@cec.ie
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on