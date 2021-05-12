LATEST: Gardaí investigate burglary near Kildare town

Gardaí in Kildare Town are investigating a burglary from a home in the Cherryville area off the Monasterevin Road.

Two men are believed to have taken a handbag from the property while an occupant was at home.

A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating a burglary from a residence in the Cherryville area of Kildare that occurred at approximately 7pm on the evening of Thursday, the 6th of May 2021.

"Two men are understood to have taken a number of belongings from the premises.

"No injuries were reported over the course of this incident.

"No arrests have yet been made and investigations are ongoing."