Kildare Gardaí are investigating after TV taken from property
Gardaí are investigating a burglary in Athy on May 7.
A premises on the Church Road in the town was entered and a TV set and Free-To-Air TV Channel Box was taken.
Athy Gardaí are investigating and have appealed for information.
Gardaí have issued the following general advice about Home Security.
- Whether at home or going out, turn on some lights, use timer switches.
- Lock all doors and windows, almost 1 in 4 Summer time burglaries involve entry through an unsecured access point.
- Use your house alarm.
- Store keys safely; away from windows and letterboxes.
- Record details of valuables and don’t keep large cash amounts at home.
