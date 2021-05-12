Kildare Gardaí are investigating after TV taken from property

Senan Hogan

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Garda roof sign lights

Gardaí are investigating a burglary in Athy on May 7.

A premises on the Church Road in the town was entered and a TV set and Free-To-Air TV Channel Box was taken. 

Athy Gardaí are investigating and have appealed for information. 

Gardaí have issued the following general advice about Home Security.

  • Whether at home or going out, turn on some lights, use timer switches.
  • Lock all doors and windows, almost 1 in 4 Summer time burglaries involve entry through an unsecured access point.
  • Use your house alarm.
  • Store keys safely; away from windows and letterboxes.
  • Record details of valuables and don’t keep large cash amounts at home.