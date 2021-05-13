Concern as Kildare becomes county with highest rate of Covid-19

Kildare has now replaced Donegal as the county with the highest Covid-19 disease incidence in the country.

Experts said the 14-day incidence in Donegal has fallen nearly six time faster than Kildare over the past week.

It comes around 12 days after Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said "a large number of people" in Donegal were not complying with the public health guidelines.

According to figures released last night, Kildare has a 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 people over the past two weeks of 251.7 compared to the national average of 129.7.

The nearest county is Donegal with 240.6.

There have been 560 new Covid-19 cases during the past fortnight in Co Kildare.

In a statement last night, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre said it had been notified of 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths notified, 3 occurred in March, 2 occurred in February and 3 occurred in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 40 – 92 years.

There has been a total of 4,937 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 11th May, the HPSC has been notified of 448 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 254,013 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified :

213 are men / 230 are women

78% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 29 years old

There were 229 in Dublin, 38 in Meath, 35 in Kildare, 34 in Cork, 16 in Limerick and the remaining 96 cases are spread across 16 other counties**.



As of 8am today, 109 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Monday 10th May, 1,882,635 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,376,583 people have received their first dose

506,052 people have received their second dose.