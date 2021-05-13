June Fest launches local poetry competition

June Fest (Newbridge) and Farrell & Nephew bookstore in Newbridge are partnering this summer to host the ‘June Fest Poetry Competition’.

Poets (young and not so young) are invited to send us their poems.

According to Festival Director, Stephen Connelly:

"Poetry is a great way of insightfully reflecting on the joys, challenges and mysteries of life but many poets never have the opportunity to share these with others – insights with the potential to touch our inner being and enhance the quality of our lives.

"June Fest is attempting to rectify this.

"Following shortlisting, the prize-winning poems will be judged by the internationally renowned poet and broadcaster, Theo Dorgan."

While poems may be on any topic, this may be an opportunity to poetically reflect on the impact of Covid on our world.

Arrangements for the competition are as follows:

 Poems, in any poetic form, of up to 40 lines in length, to be submitted to junefestpoetry@gmail.com (MS WORD or pdf format) by 5.00 pm on 30 June 2021. Please include: full name, residential address and mobile number but none of this information will be published without your express permission.

 1st prize (€300), 2 nd prize (€200) & 3rd prize (€100) [sponsored by Glenveagh Homes] & special prizes

for entries from under 18s – €100 [sponsored by Farrell & Nephew], €50; €30. All prizes in form of

vouchers for local businesses.

 The best 10 poems will be published on June Fest’s Website and social media platforms. The prize-

winning authors will be invited to read their poems for broadcasting on June Fest’s Website and

social media platforms.

 The 3 main prize winners will have their poems published in the Leinster Leader.

 Consideration will be given to publishing selected entries in book form.

 Entrants may only submit original unpublished work, but self-published work is eligible. Entries may

not have been published in a recognised format with editorial input. Also, entrants may only submit

work to which they have the full authorial rights.

 Entrants must be resident on the island of Ireland. Only two poems per entrant.

 Details of competition will be available on June Fest’s website (https://www.junefest.ie/) &

Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/junefestnewbridge/).