June Fest history committee looking for information on two Newbridge buildings

The June Fest Committee compiling an online archive of Newbridge is this week we are looking for information on the history the Patrician Monastery on the Naas Road.

They are also seeking the history of Hair Guide and Oscar House (previously known as the Oscar Cinema) on Henry Road.

The Committee said: "We would love to hear from you any old stories you may have or photographs, junefesthistory@gmail.com

Thanks to everyone who contributed to to this project so far and looking forward to hearing from you again."