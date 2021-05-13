Kildare Village to reopen its doors on Monday

The long awaited opening of Kildare Village is just days away.

Along with all other non essential retail stores, the doors of the shopping outlet will be back open.

In a Facebook post, the Village said; "We are getting ready to welcome you back to the Village. Summer is in the air, our planting is in full bloom and our first guests back to visit us, are enjoying their shopping appointments and discovering all the newness in the Village. Don’t forget we fully reopen next Monday. We can’t wait to see you then."

This week, the stores are open by online appointments only.