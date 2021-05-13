Preparations underway for reopening Kildare Jack & Jill charity shops

Manager of the Jack & Jill charity boutique in the Courtyard Shopping Centre in Newbridge, Peter McManus is all set for Monday, May 17.

The boutique, which sells ladies, gents and children’s clothing, as well as handbags, shoes, bric-a-brac and furniture, has been closed since January due to Government public health restrictions.

Staff have been busy in recent days taking delivery of brand-new products kindly donated by high street retailers. With an exciting shopping experience in store, shoppers will not only be able to snap up a bargain, but they will also be supporting home nursing and end-of-life support to children with highly complex and life-threatening conditions. Doors open Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 5pm.

Mary Garry, manager of the Jack & Jill charity boutique in Unit 7, The Craft Village, in Crookstown, has also been busy preparing for the landmark reopening. Doors open Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 5pm.