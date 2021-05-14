LATEST: Newbridge now has second highest Covid-19 infection rate in Ireland

Newbridge has the second highest Covid-19 infection rate in the country with a prevalence of 414.3 per 100,000.

This level is over three times the average national rate of 128 per 100,000.

There have been 564 cases in the past fortnight in Co Kildare.

Milford in north Co Donegal has the highest 14-day rate of 472 per 100,000 of the population.

On a county-by-county basis, Kildare overtook Donegal this week as having the highest incident rate of Covid-19.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre was yesterday notified of no additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 4,937 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday 12th May, the HPSC was notified of 456 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 254,450 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified on Thursday:

233 are men / 223 are women

81% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 27 years old

189 in Dublin, 52 in Cork, 49 in Donegal, 39 in Kildare, 17 in Galway and the remaining 110 cases are spread across 20 other counties**.



As of 8am on Thursday, 111 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Tuesday 11th May, 1,922,913 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,408,105 people have received their first dose

514,808 people have received their second dose

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health said: “Our key objective remains to follow the public health advice in our daily activities as we continue to chart our way through this pandemic.

“I would encourage people who have been vaccinated, to safely resume your lives, mindful of the guidelines. For those awaiting vaccination, the many choices we make to stick with the public health advice will keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.”

Meanwhile the Nenagh local electoral area has a rate of 379 per 100,000 and the Roscommon LEA has rate of 299.1 per 100,000.

Blanchardstown-Mulhuddard at 325 per 100,000, Tallaght South at 310.2 per 100,000 and Palmerstown-Fonthill at 279.1 per 100,000 have the highest rates in Dublin.

Kerry remains the most Covid-free county in Ireland with only Tralee showing only more than five cases in the last fortnight.

Listowel, Corca Dhuibhne, Killarney and Kenmare LEAs have all had less than five cases in the last fortnight.