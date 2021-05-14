Council blocks plan to turn Newbridge shop into apartment with patio

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála over Kildare County Council's decision to refuse planning permission to change a shop into an apartment in Newbridge.

The planning application refers to a first floor retail and commercial unit on Cutlery Road beside Whitwater Shopping Centre.

An applicant wants to convert the premises into a two-bedroom apartment with independent access from the ground floor.

The designs include the removal of part of the existing roof to form a new courtyard or patio at first floor level.

Documents also refer to proposals for new windows to the two bedrooms and a new patio door to a corridor.

Included in the plans are provision for four new velux roof lights, according to CIS Ireland.

An Bord Pleanála inspectors will review the application and make their decision in coming weeks.