Kildare mum launches fundraiser for group which supports children with Craniosynostosis

A Castledermot mum, whose three-year-old son had an operation to fix a birth defect last March, has launched a fundraising campaign for a group which helped her family through the ordeal.

Gwen Dillon wants to raise funds for Cranio Ribbons Ireland and also to highlight how it helped her son Aaron.

“Aaron has a condition called Craniosynostosis, which is a birth defect in which the bones in a baby's skull join together too early. This happens before the baby's brain is fully formed,” she explained.

In Ireland, in most cases, Craniosynostosis are fixed by surgery. The surgeon will cut the skull and reshape it. When the diagnosis came, Aaron was one and half years old. He finally got his surgery in March 2021 when he was nearly three.

Cranio Ribbons Ireland is a cause (not a registered charity) that supports parents and children going through the diagnosis of Craniosynostosis, both before and after surgery.

They also offer a care package to families for the surgery. The care package includes a toothpaste, toothbrush, shower gel, shampoo, toys, a teddy matching the warriors scar and a cape, pjs for kids, slippers, socks for parents, travel mug, vaseline, and a book/ puzzle book for parents.

Cranio Ribbons Ireland has supported Gwen and her family enormously and has been a source of empathy as the organisers are also parents of a Craniosynostosis warrior.

For the month of May, Gwen has decided to make her heavenly chocolate bombs with 100% of the proceeds going to this cause. She is hoping that the GoFundMe page will help to bolster donations and allow the cause to continue to help many other families.

Click here to make a donation.