COVID-19 LATEST: 360 new cases of virus confirmed by Department of Health

The Department of Health has been notified of 360 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In a post on Twitter, it also confirmed that daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

The number of people who have died with the disease has not been published since the HSE and the Department of Health were subjected to a cyber attack last Friday.

The number of people with coronavirus in ICU is 42, unchanged since yesterday. There are 110 Covid patients in hospital.

Meanwhile, strict conditions are being introduced on the use of the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines in people aged between 40 and 49, RTÉ News confirmed.

It will mean people in this age cohort will have a choice to accept those vaccines, or wait for an mRNA vaccine, like Pfizer or Moderna.

The J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines will only be permitted to be used if an mRNA vaccine is not available at the time of vaccination.

People must be given a choice at that time on what vaccine to accept, with fully-informed consent.

The HSE is assessing the impact of the strict conditions and what it will mean for the operation of the vaccination programme.

It expects to start vaccinations for this group of people later this month.