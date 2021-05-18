Green light for extension to Kildare nursing home where first Covid-19 vaccines were administered

Planning permission has been granted by Kildare County Council to Curragh Lawn Nursing Home for a proposed extension.

Residents at the facility in Kinneagh between Kilcullen and the Curragh were among the first to be vaccinated in the country in early January.

The nursing home wants to build a single-storey extension consisting of four bedrooms with accessible toilet and conservatory, according to Construction Information Services.

The estimated construction value of the project is almost €600,000.

Also in the designs are new two roof lights to the flat roof over the extension.

The plans include internal alterations to an existing sitting room and proposed alterations to existing external areas.