Emergency motion tabled to close off Kildare street at weekends for public space

Councillor Suzanne Doyle has tabled an urgent motion calling for part of the Market Square in Kildare town to be closed off at weekends as a public space.

The Fianna Fáil politician submitted a last minute request to tomorrow's monthly meeting of the local Municipal District.

Cllr Doyle called for necessary procedures to be put in place to close a portion of Bride Street that goes through Market Square during weekends and evenings (off peak).

The councilor said this move will help to support a safe successful outdoor public realm plaza. She added that this measure may be reviewed within year to assess its impact.

The late motion was tabled under Standing Order 16 which deals with urgent business and has been submitted to the Mayor, Municipal District Manager and the Meetings Administrator.

It has been agreed for listing by a majority of the Kildare Newbridge Municipal District Committee.

Last year, Kildare Co Council pedestrianised the car parking area of Market Square in Kildare Town to help with social distancing during the public health emergency around Covid-19.

The move prioritised pedestrians but did not affect traffic flows along Bride Street.

The Council is encouraging the use of public footpaths and public space for local businesses as part of a range of measures to help businesses operate during Covid-19 guidelines.

Cafes and restaurants are being encouraged to locate tables and chairs in outdoor spaces to allow customers to socially distance.