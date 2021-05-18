BREAKING: Thunderstorm Weather Warning for Kildare's neighbouring counties for afternoon and evening

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow - Thunderstorm Warning for Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Louth, Meath, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Waterford.

The alert is likely to also affect Kildare.

Forecasters have predicted thundery showers with the risk of lightning and local hail.

The Weather Warning is valid from 2pm to 8pm today.

Wednesday is expected to be a better day and will start with sunny spells early with highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.