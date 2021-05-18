The quality of the air you breathe in Naas is being monitored.

There are air quality monitoring stations in Celbridge, Newbridge and Naas.

The monitor in Naas was installed last month.

Further information and links to monitoring data for the three locations is available on the Kildare County Council website

Cllr Colm Kenny said he understood that the monitor is located close to the former Tutty’s factory off Friary Road.

He said this location is not the most toxic environment and he suggested that another monitor located on the main street would be a good idea.