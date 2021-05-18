Survey should be carried out on walls near Naas

A survey should be carried out on walls constructed in rural areas outside Naas.

Naas Mayor Fintan Brett wants the council to carry out an assessment of the condition of the “random rubble walls” on slip roads in the Kill and Johnstown areas.

Read more County Kildare news

He said most of these walls were constructed without cement and if work needs to be done “it’ll be a big cost to Kildare County Council.”

The council has agreed to assess the walls.