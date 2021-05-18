"It was painful!" - Kildare hairdresser had to fix collapsed ceiling just days before reopening for customers

A long-established hairdresser in Kildare Town worked 12-hour days in her first week to cope with the numbers of customers waiting to get in the door.

But Karen Walsh of Karen's Hair Design on Bride Street also had to overcome the challenges of a ceiling falling in during the final days before the reopening.

Karen told the Leader: "I was delighted to see everybody come back. They're not customers, they're like friends at this stage.

"I'm in business 20 years now and some of the customers have been coming to me from day one.

"During the years, they've been coming to me for christenings, Communions, Confirmations, weddings so I feel part of some families.

"It was wonderful to be back at work again and there was a great atmosphere as many of the customers had been vaccinated so they had the extra peace of mind."

But Karen had to cope with a collapsed ceiling due to an overhead water leak in the ten days before she opened.

She said: "There was a water leak upstairs and half the ceiling fell in and the other half had to be pulled down, causing a big mess.

"It was painful, but we managed to get everything repaired before opening day."