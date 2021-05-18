Charity shops across Kildare now open and looking for support of local customers

The NCBI charity shop in Kildare town is one of several outlets representing various charity organisations which opened this week.

The premises are seeking the support of customers to raise funds for good causes.

Many families donated high quality goods they salvaged during de-cluttering of their homes during lockdowns.

The NCBI has 100 shops located around Ireland, selling great quality second hand clothes, shoes, household items, books and a large selection of bric-a-brac.

A spokesperson for the NCBI shop on Station Road in Kildare town said: "We are beyond delighted to be reopening our stores next Monday, May 17th!

"Over the last couple of months we have been busy behind the scenes getting everything ready to welcome our customers back.

"Constantly evolving as a charity and a retailer we carried out some market research.

"Overall, the feedback was extremely positive, but some points really got our attention.

"As Ireland second-largest charity retailer with 130+ shops throughout the country, we are challenging the narrative around charity shopping!"