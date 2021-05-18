BREAKING: Gardaí and Revenue officials stop car in Naas and discover over €800k of cocaine

Gardaí and Revenue officials today stopped a car in the Naas area and seized over €800,000 worth of cocaine.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested and is being questioned at Naas Garda Station.

The operation involved the elite Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Kildare Divisional Drugs Unit and the Revenue Customs Service.

A Revenue statement said: "A multi-agency operation was conducted today by personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), Kildare Divisional Drugs Unit and the Revenue Customs Service.

"This operation was carried out as part ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in organised crime.

"The operation resulted in the stop and search of a vehicle in the Naas area of Co. Kildare this morning.

"During the course of this operation 11.6kg of Cocaine (pending analysis) with an estimated value of €812,000 was discovered and seized.

"A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested and is currently detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Naas Garda Station.

"Investigations are ongoing."

GNDOCB's role is to collect intelligence to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute people engaged in top-tier organised crime groups, primarily involved in murder, drug/firearms trafficking, armed robberies and associated money laundering.

Earlier this month, gardaí in Newbridge seized cocaine in the town as part of a haul of drugs with an estimated street value of €3,000.

In March, gardaí seized cocaine with an estimated street value of €15,000 in Kildare town.