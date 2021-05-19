End of an era as part of historic building in Naas to be converted into apartments

A section of one of the oldest buildings on the Main Street of Naas is to be converted into apartments.

A decision to grant planning permission for the protected structure was issued by Kildare County Council in relation to No 34 South Main Street.

The property is believed to have been constructed in the 1850s.

The first and second floors of the three-bay, three-storey building will be changed from commercial to residential.

Approval has been given to provide for two two-bedroom apartments, with balconies to the rear.