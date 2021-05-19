No let-up as more Weather Warnings issued - this time for west and south

Met Éireann has issued two Status Yellow warnings as a spell of wet and windy weather is expected in the west and south of the country over the next two days.

A Wind Warning will be in place for 24 hours from midnight tonight for Cork and Kerry with gusts of up to 110km/h forecast.

Higher gusts are possible in coastal areas.

A separate Status Yellow Rain Warning has been issued for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Galway and Mayo for the same period with up to 50mm of rain possible in some areas, along with some localised flooding.

A Gale Warning has also been issued as southeasterly winds veering westerly will reach gale force 8 at times on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea, reaching strong gale force 9 from Carnsore Point to Roches Point to Loop Head.

The Warning comes into effect at 1am tomorrow until 9am on Friday.