LATEST: Council may use its own resources to fund second bridge project in Newbridge

Kildare Co Council may consider using its own resources to build a second bridge in Newbridge, it emerged today.

The project, which includes a 1km link road crossing the River Liffey, failed to get funding under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) in March.

Senior Council officials recently received feedback from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage on why the proposal was unsuccessful.

It's understood the Council officials have sought further clarification around this issue.

The May meeting of the local municipal district heard today that the Council may proceed to progress the project which is intended to be essential for the growth of Newbridge town.

Director of Services Joe Boland told local councillors that the Council may consider bringing the proposed development to planning permission.

He added: "This is a decision that will have to be considered. This project is absolutely essential to the sustainable growth and development of Newbridge.

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy commented that Newbridge was the largest town on a river in Ireland which only had one bridge.

Cllr Noel Heavey said he hoped to see the project come to fruition.

Mr Boland added: "I appreciate the importance of this issue to councillors."

The Council had submitted a comprehensive application to the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) on behalf of the Southern Relief Road project which incorporates second bridge over the Liffey and a one kilometre section of road between the Athgarvan Road and Great Connell Road.

Other applications sent by the council were successful: the Naas Town Renewal Masterplan received €3.49m, Maynooth Town Centre Renewal was awarded €1.90m and the Celbridge to Hazelhatch Link Road was allocated €10.23m.

Acting Director of Services, Roads, Transportation & Public Safety Department Celina Barrett told councillors at a recent meeting that a significant amount of time and effort was put into the application.