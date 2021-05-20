Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, May 20

The death has occurred of Josie Black

Mullarney, Castledermot, Kildare



Peacefully in Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Edel, sister Bridie, nephew Barry and his wife Alannah and their kids Lexi and Maddie, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May Josie Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family and close friends. Reposing in Dunne's Funeral Home, Mill Road, Castledermot on Thursday and Friday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday to the Church of the Assumption Castledermot for Requiem Mass at 11am. Followed by burial in Coltstown Cemetery.

Those who would liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot please a personal message in the condolences section below

Josie's Funeral Mass can be viewed here.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lizzie) Browne (née Bradley)

Mylerstown, Nurney, Kildare / Donegal



Browne (nee Bradley), Elizabeth (Lizzie), Mylerstown, Nurney, formerly of Rathconnell, Nurney, & Co. Donegal (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family. 18th May 2021. Predeceased by her grandson JoJo. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Dan, her daughters Maggie & Susie, her grandchildren Elizabeth, Martin, Daniel, Maggie-Sue, Dickie, Georgie & Daniel, great-grandchildren, brothers & sisters, extended family, relatives & friends.

May Elizabeth Rest in Peace

Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Removal from her residence on Saturday to arrive at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Nurney for 11am with burial afterwards at St. Brigid’s Cemetery, Nurney.

Those who would have liked to have attended but due to current restrictions cannot can leave their condolences on the RIP condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Michael Fitzpatrick

Killeaney, Maynooth, Meath / Maynooth, Kildare



Suddenly, at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown. Michael, loving husband of Bridie, dear father of Mark, Corina and Gary, grandad to Liam, Ciara, Shonagh, Milly and Jake. Sadly missed by his family, daughters-in-law; Deirdre and Emma, son-in-law; William, brother John, sisters; Carmel, Frances, Eileen, Kitty and Claire, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the Fitzpatrick family in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

The death has occurred of James Hayden

Greese View, Maganey, Athy, Kildare



Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply mourned by his loving wife Mary, sister Carmel, son’s Martin, Declan, James, Derek, daughter Majella, Grandchildren Patrick, Kate, Enda and Ruarí. Daughters-in-law, Joanne, Chantel and Vera-Louise, extended family and many friends.

May James Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family and close friends. Reposing at his home from 3pm to 9pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.40am for funeral mass at 12 noon at The Church of Saint Laurence O'Toole, Levitstown and will be followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

James Hayden's Funeral Mass can be viewed here.

Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot please leave a personal message in the condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Flynn

Woodside Park, Kildare Town, Kildare



Passed away, peacefully, on Monday, the 17th of May, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly missed by her daughters Rosemary, Annette, Edel, Deirdre, Siobhan and Carol, her sons John, Jerry, David and Alan, grandchildren, sons in law, daughters-in-law, special friend Lilibeth, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Betty Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, with a maximum of 50 people to attend the church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal on Wednesday to arrive at the Carmelite Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Betty's Funeral Mass can be viewed at The Carmelite's Church, Kildare Town Facebook page or at the following link;

/https://churchcamlive.ie/carmelite-friary-church-kildare/