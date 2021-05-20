Kildare Gardaí warn to be vigilant about bogus callers after local incident

Gardaí in Carbury and Portarlington are investigating two incidents that occurred on 18th May 2021 where a male called to two homes and attempted to steal money.

In one of the incidents he was successful in convincing the injured party to part with a sum of cash by saying the money was counterfeit.

One incident in North Kildare occurred at approximately 11.30am and one in Laois at 1pm on 18th May 2021.

If you were in either location at the time, particularly the Derrinturn/Carbury between 11am and 11.30am and the Emo/Portarlington Road area between 12.30pm and 1pm, gardaí said they would like to speak to you.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Leixlip on 01 666 7800 or Gardaí in Portlaoise at 057 867 4100

Garaí added: "Unfortunately, everyone can receive visits form bogus callers and our vulnerable persons are sometimes targeted by criminals. Information on how to identify and protect yourself from these types of crime can be found on our website - https://www.garda.ie/en/crime- prevention/crime-prevention/

"Bogus callers will say anything to get into your home or onto your property including producing false identification claiming to be there in an official capacity.

"There’s been an accident, can I call an ambulance?”

"I’ve broken down, can I use your phone?”

"I’ve had a fall, could I have a glass of water”

"I’m from the council, there’s a burst main, I need to turn off your supply”

"In all cases you need to be wary of strangers calling to your home. They may be offering services such as power washing, painting, selling goods etc.

"Take precautions -

• Do not open the door to anyone before you’ve checked who it is and what they want. Use your door viewer and chain/limiter.

• Check identification, where appropriate.

• Do not leave strangers unattended at your doorstep.

• Ensure your back door is locked when you answer a call at the front door.

• Keep gates to yards closed.

"We advise and encourage people not to engage with such callers. Don't open your door to anyone before you have checked who it is and what they want. They can be intimidating and refuse to take no for an answer. Please pass this advice on to those in our community that may live alone or be susceptible to engaging with strangers.

REMEMBER IF IN DOUBT KEEP THEM OUT."