A wild and blustery day on the cards for Kildare tomorrow

A blustery day is on the way again tomorrow, Friday, May 21 with scattered showers, most frequent over Munster and Leinster where some will be heavy and possibly thundery. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees, coolest in the northwest and mildest in the southeast, in moderate to fresh and gusty northwesterly winds.

TONIGHT

Showers will clear southeastwards early tomorrow night and most places will become dry with clear spells, though well scattered light showers will linger over Ulster and Leinster. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in moderate northwesterly winds.