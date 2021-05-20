Man found driving at 187 km on Kildare motorway

A man found driving at 187 km/h was disqualified from driving for two years at Naas District Court on May 19.

Jason Olivieri, 49, whose address was given as Louis Place, Killucan, County Westmeath, was prosecuted for dangerous driving on April 24 last on the M4 at Ballinakill, Enfield, where the speed limit is 120 km/h..

Barrister Mark Gibbons said the defendant was not paying attention and said that the speed occurred because of a lapse in concentration.

Read more County Kildare news

He said the defendant has a licence for 30 years and has no previous convictions.

Mr Gibbons also said that the defendant provides care for his elderly parents.

Judge Desmond Zaidan noted that if something went wrong at that speed the defendant could have been maimed.

Commenting that he has no previous convictions, the judge said the only thing he could do for him was not to impose a prison sentence.

He also fined him €650.