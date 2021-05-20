Kildare man stripped to the waist and jumped on garda patrol car

A man who was stripped to the waist jumped on to the bonnet of a garda patrol car, it was claimed at Naas District Court on May 19.

Jakub Gasienica, 35, whose address was given as 30 The Avenue, Cnoc na Gréine, Kilcullen, faces an allegation of damaging the vehicle at the Kilcullen community centre on May 6 last.

Sgt Jim Kelly outlined that the defendant was highly intoxicated and stripped to the waist and the incident took place at 1.20pm.

He said a large number of people were present at the time and the defendant later spitted in a cell.

Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the allegation to July 7.