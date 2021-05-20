Council investigating demolition of landmark building in Newbridge but developer says structure will be re-built as créche

Kildare County Council has confirmed it is investigating the demolition of the well known landmark — Kilbelin House — on the outskirts of Newbridge.

Developers Glenveagh Properties, which is based in Maynooth, is currently developing the surrounding area as part of its Belin Woods scheme.

The Council said on Monday morning that it is investigating the demolition of the building on the Athgarvan Road.

A spokesperson told the Leader: “The Planning Authority has been made aware of the demolition of Kilbelin House, Newbridge.

“The demolition of this structure is currently under investigation.”

Glenveagh Properties said on Monday that it proceeded with the demolition following engagement with the Council and it added that it will rebuild the structure on a like-for-like basis as a creche.

A spokesperson told the Leader: “On Saturday [15 May 2021] Glenveagh demolished Kilbelin House, a disused farmhouse on the Belin Woods development site.

“The building was structurally unsound, in an unsafe, deteriorated condition and could not be salvaged.

“Glenveagh proceeded with the demolition following engagement with Kildare County Council.

“The building will be rebuilt on a like-for-like basis and will be used as a creche in the local community.”

Newbridge-based Cllr Chris Pender said that the planning permission for the area stated that the building would be “renovated (incorporating demolition of rear extensions) and extended to provide a 545 square metre childcare facility with associated external play area and parking facilities.”

He added: “Originally the plan was to retain the front house for use as a creche and demolish the rear buildings with a landscaping plan that was included.”

But Cllr Pender claimed that upon further inspection, a letter to the council by an architectural expert on behalf of Glenveagh Properties, dated January 15 last, recommended the complete demolition of the remaining walls “and the construction of a new high-quality building on suitable foundations with external cavity wall construction to current building regulations.”

The letter had said that after a review of the building, it was discovered that there were “major issues of water ingress, structural cracking and lack of foundation”.

The letter added: “We consider rebuilding of the front /gables walls may be a necessity due to the poor condition of the building and in order to comply with building regulations.

“There would be no changes to the appearance of the building.”

The letter continued: “We want to make the planning authority aware of the situation.”

Cllr Pender said he has been in contact with Glenveagh Homes for further details on the replacement building.

The demolition of the property was also raised by Cllr Noel Heavey.