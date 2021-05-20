Plans for subdivision of anchor unit at Kildare Town Shopping Centre

The company which owns Kildare Town Shopping Centre want to divide the anchor store into four units.

Clicstone Limited is due to lodge plans for the work with Kildare County Council soon. It proposes the new units be used for a mix of office, commercial and retail uses. It also wants to install additional windows at the centre, and make changes to the main entrance to accommodate a new layout.

The centre is located at Claregate Street. The anchor unit was previously occupied by Eurospar followed by Clelands.