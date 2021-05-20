Gardaí investigating fatal Newbridge stabbing have 500 hours of CCTV

Gardaí investigating the death of a man in Newbridge last month have gathered 500 hours of CCTV footage, Naas District Court was told by a garda sergeant

Danut Scurtu, 35, whose address was given as Rosebud Cottage, Old Connell, Newbridge, faces allegations of assault causing harm on Jan Prochazka and possession of a knife contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act at Patrick Street, Newbridge, on April 7.

He appeared at Naas District Court on May 12 via video link from Cloverhill Prison.

Read more County Kildare news

Sgt Jim Kelly sought another adjournment in the case and he recalled that the victim of the alleged assault subsequently died.

He told the court that the gardaí have also gathered 200 statements and indicated that the file will be forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions this week.

He said the gardaí are seeking more time, adding “we’ll have a full file at the DPP’s office in the middle of next week.”

He added: “We’re spending as many hours as possible and I’m seeking a 28 day adjournment.”

Defending solicitor Tim Kennellyh told the court that the defendant has applied for bail in the High Court and is now in custody with consent to bail.

He said he is expecting that a more serious charge may arise down the line.

He said the terms of the bail were a surety of €15,000 of which €10,000 is in cash and the defendant must surrender his passport.

The proceedings were relayed to the defendant by a translator.

Judge Desmond Zaidan commented he was not surprised that the High Court had agreed to give him bail.

He adjourned the case to May 26 and again certified for a Romanian translator.