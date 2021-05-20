Kildare Gardaí seeking car linked to two burglaries

Gardaí are tracing the whereabouts of a Honda car which they believe is linked to burglary incidents last week.

On Friday last, a man disturbed three burglars in his home in Willow Brook in Celbridge at around 9am.

Willow brook Park Celbridge 9am

The intruders fled over the back wall into neighbouring gardens.

A grey coloured Honda FRV vehicle with the registration 07 D 42176 was seen in the area at the time

About an hour later on the same morning, the same car was seen in Moyglare Abbey, Maynooth where an attempted burglary took place.

Gardaí have appealed for people with information to come forward.